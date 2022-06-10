Auto

Volkswagen ID.4 slated to debut in India in 2023

Volkswagen ID.4 delivers a range of 520km from its 77kWh battery pack (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has confirmed the launch of its all-electric ID.4 in India. It will reach our shores next year in a limited run of 2,500 cars without homologation, as per the government's new import norms. The German automaker will begin testing the electric car here in September to check if any adaptations are needed for the conditions in the country.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since 2017, Volkswagen has shifted its focus on EVs, with a plan to launch at least 30 new all-electric models by 2025.

With the development of charging infrastructure in India, the brand plans to benefit from the situation by launching the ID.4 here.

The ID.4 electric car was crowned the 2021 World Car of the Year (WCOTY) at the World Car Awards.

Exteriors The EV gets 21-inch alloy wheels and projector LED headlamps

The Volkswagen ID.4 has a muscular bonnet, a sloping roofline, a sleek illuminated grille with 'VW' logo in the center, projector LED headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the EV is flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 21-inch alloy wheels. LED taillights with 3D clusters and a silvered skid plate grace the rear of the vehicle.

Information It draws power from a 77kWh battery pack

The Volkswagen ID.4 draws power from a 77kWh battery pack linked to either a single or dual-electric motor setup. The former combination provides 204hp of power and 520km of range while the latter configuration delivers 299hp of power and 480km of range.

Interiors The car features a 10.0-inch infotainment panel and power-adjustable seats

On the inside, the Volkswagen ID.4 features a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, power-adjustable front seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information Volkswagen ID.4: Pricing and availability

Volkswagen is yet to disclose the pricing details for the ID.4 EV in India. We expect the four-wheeler to bear a hefty premium over the $40,760 (approximately Rs. 31.7 lakh) starting price tag in the US, considering it will arrive here via the CBU route.