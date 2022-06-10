Auto

Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar previewed as brand's endurance race car

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 10, 2022, 11:04 am 2 min read

Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar features unique see-through fin, extending to the rear wing (Photo credit: Cadillac)

Cadillac has unveiled its Project GTP Hypercar as an endurance race car. It will represent the brand in events such as the 2023 IMSA series (Daytona) and World Endurance Championship (WEC). The car fits into the new Le Mans Hypercar regulations and will start the 2023 racing season with the Rolex 24 at Daytona. It gets an all-new 5.5-liter, V8 engine with hybrid assistance.

Context Why does this story matter?

Cadillac is considered one of the leading automakers around the world, with a rich history in racing events such as the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Since 2017, the General Motors-owned brand has recorded 24 wins in 50 races in the IMSA championship with its DPi-V.R race car.

It aims to better its record with the new-generation Project GTP Hypercar.

Exteriors It features a tall rear wing and vertically-stacked headlights

The Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar looks striking with an aggressive front fascia. It gets vertically-stacked headlights, a sharp, sculpted bonnet, a wide air dam, a large front air splitter, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, it is flanked by air vents, a see-through fin, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A tall rear wing, slim LED taillights, and a diffuser grace the rear.

Information It is backed by a 5.5-liter, V8 engine

The details regarding the power figures of the Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar are yet to be disclosed by the US automaker. However, it will be backed by an all-new 5.5-liter, V8 engine with hybrid assistance.

Interiors The race car features a single-seater cabin

The interiors of the Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar are still under the wraps. However, we expect it to feature a sporty yet minimalist, single-seater cabin with a racing bucket seat, a five-point seatbelt, and roll-cage as per the new Le Mans Hypercar regulations. It will also pack a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters and multiple toggle switches dedicated to various electronic racing aids.

Information Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing of the Project GTP Hypercar are unavailable to the general public, as the vehicle is strictly designed for racing purposes. However, we do expect some of the innovations to trickle down to Cadillac's future road cars.