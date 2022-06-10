Auto

2023 Nissan Altima debuts with updated styling and more features

2023 Nissan Altima gets a 12.3-inch infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options (Photo credit: Nissan)

Nissan has unveiled the 2023 model of its Altima sedan for the global market. It is a refreshed version of the sixth-generation vehicle currently on sale. As for the highlights, the car gets an updated front-fascia with a large black grille, angular headlights, and redesigned 19-inch alloy wheels. The four-wheeler is offered with multiple engine options with either a front-wheel-drive or an all-wheel-drive layout.

Nissan has been focusing on the US car market lately with new launches in the sedan and SUV categories.

The Altima is one of the successful offerings from the Japanese carmaker and has spawned six generations since its debut in 1992.

With revised bumpers, a host of ADAS functions, and a large infotainment panel, the sedan is well equipped to take on newer rivals.

The 2023 Nissan Altima gets a long, muscular hood, a large black grille with the Nissan logo in the center, revised bumpers, a sloping roofline, wide air dams, and swept-back LED headlights. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear of the sedan is graced by wrap-around taillights and a black diffuser.

The 2023 Nissan Altima draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 248hp/370Nm and a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, naturally aspirated mill offered in two states of tune: 188hp/244Nm for front-wheel-drive avatar and 182hp/241Nm for all-wheel-drive layout. Transmission duty is handled by a CVT gearbox.

On the inside, the 2023 Nissan Altima provides a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, a powered driver's seat with memory function, dual-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan packs a nine-speaker Bose sound system and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Altima will be revealed at the time of launch. However, we expect the refreshed model to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at $24,900 (approximately Rs. 19.35 lakh) in the US.