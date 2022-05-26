Auto

BMW i4 all-electric sedan launched at Rs. 70 lakh

May 26, 2022

The BMW i4 is based on the CLAR architecture (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has finally launched its much anticipated all-electric i4 sedan in India. It is the brand's second electric car to arrive at our shores and has been brought in via the completely built unit (CBU) route. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty design, an upmarket cabin, and promises a range of 590km on the WLTP cycle.

Context Why does this story matter?

BMW has taken the sustainable mobility route in the form of Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

It currently has green offerings in the SUV and sedan categories across the globe.

The i4 is the second EV after the flagship iX to reach Indian roads. It rivals the likes of the Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Exteriors The car sports indicator-mounted ORVMs and 17-inch alloy wheels

The BMW i4 has a futuristic design, featuring a large kidney grille with blue accents, a sculpted bonnet, a sloping roofline, and sleek LED headlamps with DRLs. The EV is flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, chrome lining around the windows, and 17-inch aerodynamic wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a large diffuser, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear of the vehicle.

Information It is backed by a 335hp electric powertrain

BMW i4 draws power from an 80.3kWh battery pack linked to a rear-axle-mounted electric motor. The setup generates 335hp/430Nm and allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds. The vehicle delivers a range of 590km per charge on the WLTP cycle.

Interiors The EV gets ambient lighting and a wireless phone charger

On the inside, the BMW i4 gets a 5-seater cabin with a 17-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a wireless phone charger, power-adjustable seats, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information BMW i4: Pricing and availability

BMW has launched its all-electric i4 sedan in India at Rs. 69.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV can be booked online, while deliveries are expected to start in July. The car does not have any direct rivals as of now.