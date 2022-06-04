Auto

Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 breaks cover with sporty looks

Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 breaks cover with sporty looks

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 04, 2022, 05:13 pm 2 min read

Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 is created by the SV Bespoke team at Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations (Photo credit: Jaguar)

Jaguar has revealed a special edition of the F-PACE SVR SUV to commemorate its success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit in 1988. Dubbed the "F-PACE SVR Edition 1988," only 394 units of the car will be available worldwide. Jaguar has made some changes to its design to distinguish it from the standard model. However, under the hood, it remains the same.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 1988, the racing world was stunned when the Jaguar XJR-9 defeated Porsche in an enthralling 394 laps at Le Mans. The automaker's commemorative special edition F-PACE SUV is not so bad itself.

A single look at the car tells us that the company has made sure that the vehicle is a mix of historical significance and modern Jaguar power.

Exteriors The SUV has Midnight Amethyst paintwork with gold detailing

Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 is offered in an exclusive Midnight Amethyst paintwork with Sunset Gold detailing and has a muscular hood with vents, a glossy black grille, and LED headlights with "Double J" DRLs. It is flanked by ORVMs and 22-inch forged Champagne Gold-colored wheels. An "Edition 1988" badge, a roof-mounted spoiler, wraparound taillamps, and quad exhaust tips grace the rear end.

Information A 542hp supercharged V8 engine powers the car

Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 is powered by the same engine as the standard edition. It draws power from a 5.0-liter, V8 supercharged petrol motor that generates 542hp/700Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors It gets leather upholstery and six airbags

Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 has a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring ebony semi-aniline leather upholstery, Sunset Gold Satin detailing, and heated and cooled performance seats. A panoramic roof and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters are also available. It packs an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system. For the passengers' safety, the car has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988: Pricing and availability

Jaguar is yet to reveal the official pricing details of the F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 SUV. However, we expect it to carry a premium over the standard model, which starts at Rs. 1.51 crore in India (ex-showroom). Only 394 units will be available for purchase.