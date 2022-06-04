Auto

Benelli 502C becomes more expensive in India: Check new prices

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 04, 2022, 12:06 pm 2 min read

Benelli 502C now starts at Rs. 5.52 lakh (Photo credit: Benelli)

Italian automaker Benelli has raised the prices of its 502C motorcycle in India. Following the latest price revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 16,000 and starts at Rs. 5.52 lakh. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design, packs a digital instrument cluster, and runs on a 500cc, parallel-twin engine that generates 46.8hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rising input costs might have prompted Benelli to raise the prices of its 502C motorbike in India. However, the two-wheeler remains unchanged in terms of design, features, as well as mechanicals.

Notably, this is the second cost hike for the vehicle this year, after one in April. At its price point, it rivals the likes of the Kawasaki Vulcan S.

Design The bike has full-LED lighting and twin-tip exhaust

The Benelli 502C has a muscular fuel tank, an upswept dual-tip exhaust, a stepped-up seat, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The motorbike packs an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and rides on alloy wheels. It weighs 216kg and can store 21 liters of fuel. It is up for grabs in three shades, namely Matte Cognac Red, Matte Black, and Glossy Black.

Information It is backed by a 47hp, 500cc engine

The Benelli 502C is powered by a 500cc, parallel-twin engine that generates 46.8hp of power at 8,500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets dual-channel ABS

In terms of safety equipment, the Benelli 502C is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 41mm inverted telescopic forks on the front side and oil-damped coil springs on the rear end.

Information Benelli 502C: Pricing

After the newest cost revision in India, the Benelli 502C starts at Rs. 5.52 lakh for the Matte Cognac Red color variant and goes up to Rs. 5.62 lakh for the trim with a Matte Black shade (all prices, ex-showroom).