Nissan Magnite reaches 1 lakh bookings milestone in India
Nissan has achieved the coveted one lakh bookings milestone in India with its Magnite compact SUV. It took the brand a while to reach the mark, even after a solid start post-launch. However, this achievement puts the Japanese automaker back on the radar after a long time. The four-wheeler gets an aggressive look with modern touches and is offered with two petrol engine options.
- Nissan is known globally for its performance-oriented sports cars and reliable sedans and SUVs.
- However, the Japanese automaker was not able to replicate its success in India's competitive and highly price-sensitive market.
- The Magnite has single-handedly brought the company back into the spotlight, with buyers looking for a modern alternative to the aging Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai VENUE.
The Nissan Magnite has a sculpted bonnet, a large grille with chrome surrounds, a silvered skid plate, and swept-back LED headlights with bumper-mounted L-shaped DRLs. On the side, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a roof-mounted antenna, and a wiper with a washer are available at the rear of the SUV.
The Nissan Magnite is fueled by a 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor offered in two states of tune: 98.63hp/160Nm and 98.63hp/152Nm. The mills are mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.
On the inside, the Nissan Magnite features a five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, key-less entry and start function, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.
The Nissan Magnite is available at a starting price of Rs. 5.88 lakh for the base XE variant and goes up to Rs. 10.56 lakh for the range-topping Turbo CVT XV DT trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.