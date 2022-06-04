Auto

Nissan Magnite reaches 1 lakh bookings milestone in India

Nissan Magnite is offered in 8 color options across all variants (Photo credit: Nissan)

Nissan has achieved the coveted one lakh bookings milestone in India with its Magnite compact SUV. It took the brand a while to reach the mark, even after a solid start post-launch. However, this achievement puts the Japanese automaker back on the radar after a long time. The four-wheeler gets an aggressive look with modern touches and is offered with two petrol engine options.

Context Why does this story matter?

Nissan is known globally for its performance-oriented sports cars and reliable sedans and SUVs.

However, the Japanese automaker was not able to replicate its success in India's competitive and highly price-sensitive market.

The Magnite has single-handedly brought the company back into the spotlight, with buyers looking for a modern alternative to the aging Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai VENUE.

Exteriors The car gets all-LED lighting setup and designer alloy wheels

The Nissan Magnite has a sculpted bonnet, a large grille with chrome surrounds, a silvered skid plate, and swept-back LED headlights with bumper-mounted L-shaped DRLs. On the side, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a roof-mounted antenna, and a wiper with a washer are available at the rear of the SUV.

Information It is offered with two petrol engine options

The Nissan Magnite is fueled by a 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor offered in two states of tune: 98.63hp/160Nm and 98.63hp/152Nm. The mills are mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors The car features a touchscreen infotainment system and key-less entry

On the inside, the Nissan Magnite features a five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, key-less entry and start function, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information Nissan Magnite: Pricing and availability

The Nissan Magnite is available at a starting price of Rs. 5.88 lakh for the base XE variant and goes up to Rs. 10.56 lakh for the range-topping Turbo CVT XV DT trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.