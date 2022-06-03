Auto

Tata cars available with discounts up to Rs. 60,000

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 03, 2022, 06:19 pm 2 min read

Tata's flagship SUV, the Safari gets discount of Rs. 40,000 for the month of June (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has announced discounts of up to Rs. 60,000 on its popular range of cars and SUVs in India for this month. The move by the homegrown automaker comes after it took the second spot in the sales chart for the month of May. There are no discounts on Altroz, Punch, Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and CNG versions of the Tiago and Tigor.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors was able to beat South Korean carmaker Hyundai to take the the second spot in sales chart last month. In April, the company had announced attractive discounts on its cars and that could have driven the demand.

Now, the homegrown automaker is now trying to replicate the success this month by offering almost similar benefits on its portfolio.

Car #1 Tata Tiago: Starts at Rs. 5.38 lakh

The Tata Tiago is being offered with benefits worth Rs. 31,500. The car has a sculpted hood, a raked windscreen, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, it gets a digital instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, a multifunctional steering wheel, and dual airbags. The hatchback draws power from a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder Revotron engine in two states of tune: 72hp/95Nm (CNG) and 85hp/113Nm (petrol).

Car #2 Tata Tigor: Begins at Rs. 5.98 lakh

The Tata Tigor is also available with benefits worth Rs. 31,500. The car features swept-back projector headlights, a sloping roofline, and wrap-around LED taillamps. It gets automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and a reverse camera. The compact sedan runs on a 1.2-liter Revotron engine from the Tiago. It makes identical power figures for both petrol and CNG versions.

Car #3 Tata Harrier: Available from Rs. 14.65 lakh onward

The Tata Harrier gets a discount of up to Rs. 60,000. The SUV flaunts projector headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it features ventilated seats, an 8.8-inch infotainment console, automatic climate control with an air purifier, multiple driving modes, and electronic stability control (ESC). It is powered by a 2.0-liter Kryotec turbo-diesel engine that develops 168hp/350Nm.

Car #4 Tata Safari: Price begins at Rs. 15.25 lakh

The Tata Safari is available with benefits of up to Rs. 40,000. The flagship SUV boasts a large chrome grille, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and wrap-around taillights. It gets a spacious cabin with leather upholstery, connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and multiple airbags. The four-wheeler is offered with the same 168hp, 2.0-liter Kryotec turbo-diesel engine from its sibling, the Harrier.