SKODA ENYAQ iV spied testing in India; launch expected soon

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 03, 2022, 02:47 pm 2 min read

SKODA ENYAQ iV gets a new illuminated 'Crystal Face' design (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA is testing its all-electric ENYAQ iV in India. We expect it to be launched in the coming months. The test mule was spotted without any form of camouflage and sported 80x badging on the tailgate. The said model gets a 77kWh battery pack and 125kW DC fast-charging in the global market. When launched, it will rival the Kia EV6 and BMW i4.

Context Why does this story matter?

The EV segment in India has been buzzing lately with the launch of the Kia EV6, BMW i4, and Tata Nexon EV MAX.

SKODA now plans to join the club with its ENYAQ iV which has received good response in the global market.

It will likely be introduced as a CBU under the 2,500-unit rule that allows exemption from homologation in India.

Exteriors The SUV gets illuminated 'Crystal Face' with Matrix LED headlights

The SKODA ENYAQ iV gets a new 'Crystal Face' design with an illuminated butterfly grille and Matrix LED headlights with DRLs, a sculpted bonnet, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, chromed window lining, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear of the EV.

Information It has a range of up to 520km per charge

The SKODA ENYAQ iV in the 80x trim draws power from a 77kWh battery pack linked with two electric motors. The setup generates 261hp of power and delivers a range of up to 520km on a single charge. It also gets 125kW DC fast-charging support.

Interiors The EV features leather upholstery and a digital instrument cluster

On the inside, the SKODA ENYAQ iV features a minimalist dashboard design with a dual-tone color scheme, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a large 13.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information SKODA ENYAQ iV: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the all-electric ENYAQ iV will be declared by SKODA at the time of its launch in India. However, the SUV carries a price-tag of £47,875 (approximately Rs. 46.7 lakh) for the 80x model in the UK.