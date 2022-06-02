Auto

Kia EV6 launched at Rs. 60 lakh: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 02, 2022, 12:44 pm 2 min read

Kia EV6 delivers 528km of range (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has finally launched its EV6 car in India. It is offered in two versions, namely GT Line and GT Line AWD. As for the highlights, the car bears a head-turning look and has a spacious cabin with a host of ADAS functions. It is backed by an electric powertrain and delivers a range of up to 528km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The EV6 is Kia Motors' first all-electric crossover and it has been received well in the global markets.

The car's good looks and a long list of features will surely appeal to buyers on our shores.

However, only 100 units of the car are up for grabs here due to the import restrictions. It should raise the competition in the luxury EV segment here.

Exteriors The car has 19-inch wheels and silvered skid plate

The Kia EV6 sports a sloping roofline, a new-age 'Digital Tiger Face,' a sculpted bonnet, a sleek grille, and swept-back LED headlights with boomerang-shaped DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out pillars, flush-fitted door handles, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a full-width LED taillamp, a silvered skid plate, and a roof-mounted spoiler are available on the rear end.

Information It promises a range of up to 528km

The Kia EV6 packs a 77.4kWh battery pack. The rear-wheel-drive variant with a single motor makes 226hp/350Nm, while the all-wheel-drive model with dual electric motors generates 325hp/605Nm. The car promises a range of up to 528km on a single charge.

Interiors The EV gets 8 airbags and ventilated seats

The Kia EV6 gets a five-seater cabin, featuring a multifunctional steering wheel, a minimalist dashboard, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 14-speaker Meridian audio system, and auto climate control. The safety of the passengers is ensured by eight airbags and a variety of ADAS functions. It also packs a dual 12.3-inch display setup for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment panel.

Information Kia EV6: Pricing and availability

The GT Line version of Kia EV6 costs Rs. 59.95 lakh, while the GT Line AWD variant sports a price-figure of Rs. 64.95 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries of the car will begin in September this year.