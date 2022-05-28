Auto

Ukraine is using this e-bike to take on Russia

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 28, 2022, 01:42 pm 2 min read

The Delfast Top 3.0 Ebike promises a range of 321km per charge (Photo credit: Delfast)

To transport aid and weapons during the ongoing Russian invasion, Ukrainian soldiers are using an electric bike, called the Top 3.0 Ebike. Made by a Ukraine-based EV start-up called Delfast, the vehicle has a minimalist look and offers several tech-based features, including a 3G navigation system. It is backed by an electric motor and can also be propelled using pedals.

Context Why does this story matter?

Delfast Top 3.0 Ebike is extremely silent and difficult to spot while on the move. It also offers impressive specifications and excellent off-roading capabilities.

While this vehicle is being used extensively in Ukraine, the chances of its arrival on our shores are slim considering the brand has no presence in our market. Moreover, the two-wheeler is quite expensive.

Design The cycle has 19-inch wheels and full-LED lighting

The Top 3.0 Ebike sits on a tubular steel spatial frame and has a rider-only saddle, a rear tire hugger, a bike alarm, a start-stop button, pedals, and 19-inch spoked wheels. The electric cycle packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a fully-digital instrument cluster with a 3G navigation system, and a remote lock-unlock. It sports "DELFAST" lettering on the sides.

Information It attains a top speed of 80km/h

Delfast Top 3.0 Ebike packs an electric motor linked to a 72V 60A Lithium-ion battery pack with a battery management system. The setup generates 8hp/182Nm. The cycle hits a top speed of 80km/h and promises a range of 321km on a single charge.

Safety It gets three riding modes

Delfast Top 3.0 Ebike is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also gets three speed modes (Limited, Eco, and Ultimate) and three ride modes (Pedal Only, Pedal Assist, and Full Throttle). Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information Delfast Top 3.0 Ebike: Pricing and availability

In Ukraine, the Delfast Top 3.0 Ebike is priced at an equivalent of Rs. 5.11 lakh. However, no details pertaining to the electric vehicle's pricing and availability in India have been disclosed.