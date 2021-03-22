Benelli is likely to launch its 2021 TNT 600 motorbike in India later this year. In the latest development, the design and specifications of the bike have been revealed via type-approval documents (courtesy RushLane). As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will come with refreshed fairings, a new seat with side scoops, and a revised swingarm. It will run on a BS6-compliant engine.

Design The bike will have a full-LED lighting setup

The 2021 Benelli TNT 600 will have a naked sporty look, featuring a muscular fuel tank with angular extensions, a stepped-up seat, and dual-tone paintwork. The bike will pack a color TFT instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and shall ride on blacked-out wheels. As for the dimensions, it should have a wheelbase of 1,460mm and a ground clearance of 150mm.

Information It should run on a 600cc engine

The 2021 Benelli TNT 600 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 600cc inline 4-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill should generate a maximum power of 80hp and a peak torque of 54.6Nm.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels will ensure safety

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 Benelli TNT 600 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with switchable dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by Marzocchi forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2021 Benelli TNT 600: Pricing and availability