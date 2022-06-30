Auto

BMW 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition goes official

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 30, 2022, 06:25 pm 2 min read

BMW 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition celebrates 50 years of the M Performance division (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has launched the '50 Jahre M Edition' of its 630i M Sport model in India at a price tag of Rs. 72.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium sedan can now be booked online on the company's website and will be locally assembled at the brand's Chennai factory in a limited-run production. It is backed by a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine that develops 258hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

BMW is celebrating 50 years of its 'M Performance' division by launching a limited-run '50 Jahre M Edition' of all the vehicles in its portfolio.

The German automaker has planned to bring 10 special edition models to the Indian market.

The 630i M Sport is the second offering from the list to reach our shores after the M340i.

Exteriors The sedan flaunts 19-inch black wheels and all-LED lighting setup

The BMW 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition has a coupe-like sloping roofline, a long muscular bonnet, a black kidney grille, sleek LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, revised bumpers, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch black wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and dual exhaust tips grace the rear of the sedan.

Information It draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine

The BMW 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter, inline-four, turbo-petrol engine that makes a maximum power of 258hp and a peak torque of 400Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox.

Interiors The car boasts a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

On the inside, BMW 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition has a five-seater cabin with powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, M-branded seatbelts and upholstery, four-zone automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle-shifters. It packs two 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel, along with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information BMW 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition: Pricing

In India, the BMW 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition will set you back by Rs. 72.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan will be available in a limited run and can be booked online via the company's website.