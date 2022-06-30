BMW 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition goes official
BMW has launched the '50 Jahre M Edition' of its 630i M Sport model in India at a price tag of Rs. 72.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium sedan can now be booked online on the company's website and will be locally assembled at the brand's Chennai factory in a limited-run production. It is backed by a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine that develops 258hp of power.
- BMW is celebrating 50 years of its 'M Performance' division by launching a limited-run '50 Jahre M Edition' of all the vehicles in its portfolio.
- The German automaker has planned to bring 10 special edition models to the Indian market.
- The 630i M Sport is the second offering from the list to reach our shores after the M340i.
The BMW 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition has a coupe-like sloping roofline, a long muscular bonnet, a black kidney grille, sleek LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, revised bumpers, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch black wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and dual exhaust tips grace the rear of the sedan.
The BMW 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter, inline-four, turbo-petrol engine that makes a maximum power of 258hp and a peak torque of 400Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox.
On the inside, BMW 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition has a five-seater cabin with powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, M-branded seatbelts and upholstery, four-zone automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle-shifters. It packs two 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel, along with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.
In India, the BMW 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition will set you back by Rs. 72.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan will be available in a limited run and can be booked online via the company's website.