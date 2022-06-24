Auto

Kia Carens scores 3-star rating in Global NCAP crash test

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 24, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

Kia Carens flaunts an all-LED lighting setup. (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Carens has received a three-star safety rating in a crash test conducted by the Global New Car Assessment Program (Global NCAP). The model used for the assessment was equipped with six airbags, ABS, ISOFIX child-seat mounts in the second row, and seatbelt pre-tensioners. The agency claims that the vehicle provides adequate protection to drivers' and passengers' heads and necks at speeds of 64km/h.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kia Motors was hit by a controversy when its Seltos SUV performed badly during an accident in India. The vehicle was broken into two halves on impact.

To assure its customers of safety, Kia started reinforcing the chassis of all its offerings along with adding more safety features.

The latest report is a testimony to the brand's outlook on safety.

Details A brief look at the crash test report

As per Global NCAP's crash test report, the Kia Carens offered good protection to the driver and passenger's head and neck. However, the bodyshell and footwell areas were rated as unstable and were not capable of bearing further loadings. It scored 9.3 out of 17 points in terms of adult occupant protection and 30.99 out of 49 points for child occupant protection.

Exteriors The MPV sports an all-LED lighting setup and designer wheels

The Kia Carens sports a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air dam, split-type LED headlights with DRLs, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna are available on the rear end of the MPV.

Information It is offered with multiple powertrain options

Kia Carens draws power from a 1.5-liter diesel engine that develops 113hp/250Nm, a 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 113hp/144Nm, and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 138hp/242Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a torque converter automatic, and a DCT gearbox.

Interiors The car boasts a Bose sound system and ventilated seats

On the inside, the Kia Carens has a spacious 6/7-seater cabin with a sunroof, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle-shifters. It packs a digital instrument cluster, a Bose audio system, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and ABS.

Information Kia Carens: Pricing

The Kia Carens starts at Rs. 9.6 lakh for the base Premium (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 17.7 lakh for the range-topping Luxury Plus trim in India (all prices, ex-showroom). The MPV now boasts a 3-star safety rating from Global NCAP.