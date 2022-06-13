Auto

Select Hyundai i20 variants discontinued in India: Details here

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 13, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Hyundai i20 flaunts 16-inch designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has rejigged the variant line-up of its popular hatchback in India, the i20. The company has dropped the Asta 1.2 iVT and Asta 1.0 DCT trims from the already expansive list. Separately, the South Korean automaker has also hiked the price of the Asta (O) 1.2 NA iVT dual-tone model by Rs. 5,000 and it now costs Rs. 10.71 lakh.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hyundai offers as many as 19 variants for its popular i20 in India, with three engines and four transmission options to choose from. It is currently the third generation of the hatchback on our shores.

While the company has not revealed why the Asta 1.2 iVT and Asta 1.0 DCT trims have been dropped, we believe it could be because of poor demand.

Exteriors The car flaunts swept-back projector headlights and designer alloy wheels

The Hyundai i20 features a sporty design with a muscular bonnet, a raked windscreen, a large hexagonal black grille, a wide air dam, a front splitter, and swept-back LED projector headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear of the hatchback.

Information It is offered with multiple engine options

The Hyundai i20 draws power from a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine available in two tunes: 87hp/115Nm and 82hp/115Nm. There is also a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol (118hp/172Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel engine (99hp/240Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, iMT, CVT, and a DCT gearbox.

Interiors The hatchback features an electric sunroof and Bose sound system

On the inside, the Hyundai i20 features a blacked-out cabin with fabric upholstery, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a Bose sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information Hyundai i20: Pricing and availability

In India, the Hyundai carries a starting price tag of Rs. 7.03 lakh for the base Magna variant and goes up to Rs. 11.54 lakh for the range-topping Asta (O) Turbo DCT dual-tone trim (all prices, ex-showroom).