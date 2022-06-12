Auto

Fourth-generation Hyundai TUCSON spied testing in India, launch expected soon

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 12, 2022

The Hyundai TUCSON features all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai is getting ready to launch its fourth-generation TUCSON in India in the upcoming weeks. It is listed on the official website and is already available in several international markets. In the latest development, the SUV has been spotted testing on our roads in a heavily camouflaged avatar, hinting at its imminent arrival. The four-wheeler will follow the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hyundai recently lost out its position as the second-largest manufacturer in India, in terms of sales, to Tata Motors.

The reason for the loss was the presence of capable SUVs in the latter's portfolio in India.

To retake the position, the South Korean automaker is planning to launch updated models of its VENUE, CRETA, and TUCSON in our market.

Exteriors The SUV has a 'Parametric Jewel' grille and designer wheels

The Hyundai TUCSON flaunts a lengthy sculpted bonnet, a 'Parametric Jewel' grille with integrated DRLs, bumper-mounted LED headlights, a wide air dam, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, It is flanked by flared wheel arches, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, and 18-inch designer wheels. The rear of the SUV is graced by a wrap-around LED taillight and roof-mounted spoiler.

Information It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

In India, the Hyundai TUCSON will likely draw power from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine from the ALCAZAR that generates 157hp/191Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel motor that develops 182.4hp/400Nm. Transmission duties should be taken care of by a 6-speed manual and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors It will get ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof

The interiors of the India-specific Hyundai TUCSON are under the wraps. We expect it to feature a spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Hyundai TUCSON: Pricing and availability

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the Hyundai TUCSON will be revealed by the South Korean automaker at the time of launch. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 22.69 lakh (ex-showroom).