Lambretta debuts X300 and G350 Special scooters: Check prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 12, 2022, 03:44 pm 2 min read

The Lambretta X300 features angular body panels, lending it a 'neo-retro' look (Photo credit: Lambretta)

Lambretta has unveiled two new scooters for its global line-up, called the X300 and G350 Special. While the former carries futuristic appeal, the latter stays true to the brand's classic design language. Both the two-wheelers are equipped with modern features such as LED lighting, disc brakes, and ABS. The Italian automaker has shared no plans for their launch in India as of now.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lambretta had special ties with India in the past, with some of its models becoming a household name on our shores.

The scooters were known for their reliable engine when compared to rivals such as Vespa.

The brand has now introduced X300 and the G350 Special models for the European region. The company is rumored to launch an electric scooter in India.

Design Both scooters have all-LED lighting setup and 12-inch alloy wheels

The Lambretta X300 and G350 Special have a wide handlebar, hexagonal headlight unit with LED lighting, round mirrors, a single-piece seat, and lengthy exhaust with a sporty muffler. The former gets angular body panels and a blacked-out finish, while the latter has a slightly rounded body along with chrome bits. Both the scooters ride on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Performance Both are powered by modern 4-valve, single-cylinder engines

The Lambretta X300 is powered by a 275cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder petrol engine that makes a maximum power of 24.7hp and a peak torque of 24.5Nm. The G350 Special is fueled by a larger 330cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill that generates a maximum output of 25.8hp/25.5Nm. The transmission duties on both the scooters are handled by a CVT gearbox.

Safety The scooters are equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard

The Lambretta X300 and G350 Special are equipped with disc brakes on both the front wheel and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance and road handling. The suspension duties on both the scooters are taken care of by a double-link arm unit at the front end and twin shock absorbers at the rear end.

Information Lambretta X300 and G350 Special: Pricing and availability

The Lambretta X300 carries a price tag of €5,900 (approximately Rs. 4.9 lakh), while the G350 Special will set you back by €7,200 (approximately Rs. 5.98 lakh) in the European region.