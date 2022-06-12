Auto

Kawasaki's first-ever electric vehicle is a balance bike for kids

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 12, 2022, 12:32 pm 2 min read

Kawasaki Elektrode draws power from a 5.1Ah battery (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has unveiled its first all-electric product, the Elektrode for the global market. It is basically a balance bike for children between the age of three and eight years. The e-bike is aimed at kids who are entering the world of two wheelers for the first time. It has a claimed ride time of 2.5 hours on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki has been known for creating pedal-powered bicycles and small-displacement motorcycles for children learning to ride on two-wheels. It also organizes competitions in junior categories around the world.

The Elektrode e-bike is developed to bridge the gap between pedal-powered bicycles and small-displacement motorcycles by providing a safe mobility solution before the kids can access petrol-powered dirt bikes.

Design The e-bike features a bright green paint scheme

The Kawasaki Elektrode features an aluminium frame coated in a bright Kawasaki Lime Green paint scheme. It gets a wide handlebar and a large single seat for accommodating children between the ages of three and eight years. It rides on 16-inch cast aluminium wheels with off-road biased tires and tips the scales at 15kg. The handlebar and seat are adjustable for height.

Information It is backed by a 36V, 5.1Ah battery

The Kawasaki Elektrode draws power from a 36V 5.1Ah battery that provides a riding time of 2.5 hours on a single charge. It is linked to a rear-wheel-mounted 250W brushless electric motor. The e-bike has an electronically capped top speed of 20km/h.

Safety The bike is offered with 3 riding modes

The Kawasaki Elektrode is offered with three riding modes: Low, Medium, and High, with speeds capped at 8km/h, 12km/h, and 20km/h respectively. For safety, the bike requires a passcode to toggle between different speed settings. It features a 160mm rear disc brake with an adjustable brake lever. The e-bike has no suspension units. The frame has a rated load-bearing capacity of up to 45kg.

Information Kawasaki Elektrode: Pricing and availability

Kawasaki has launched the Elektrode e-bike for children at a price tag of $1,099 (approximately Rs. 85,880) in the global market. It is unlikely to arrive in India.