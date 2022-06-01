Auto

Svitch MotoCorp launches CSR 762 e-motorcycle at Rs. 1.65 lakh

Svitch MotoCorp launches CSR 762 e-motorcycle at Rs. 1.65 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 01, 2022, 03:14 pm 2 min read

The design inspiration for the Svitch CSR 762 comes from Gujarat's Asiatic lions (Photo credit: BikeDekho)

Homegrown electric vehicle start-up Svitch MotoCorp has launched its first electric motorcycle, the CSR 762, in India at Rs. 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The two-wheeler offers a swappable battery pack and goes up against the likes of Tork Kratos and Revolt RV400. The company aims to invest Rs. 100 crore for the production of the vehicle, which is targeted at young buyers.

Context Why does this story matter?

Gujarat-based Svitch Motocorp started its operations as Svitch bike in 2019. It currently produces three electric bikes: XE+, XE, MXE, and a non-electric NXE mdoel at its Sadanand facility.

The e-cycle maker decided to capitalize on the electrification wave by expanding its portfolio to e-motorcycle with the CSR 762.

The company has a network of over 130 dealers and distributors in India.

Design The bike gets vertically stacked LED headlight and alloy wheels

The Svitch CSR 762 sits on a tubular frame and has a muscular fuel tank-like design, a stepped-up seat, and a rectangular, vertically stacked LED headlight. The bike houses a 5.0-inch color TFT instrument cluster with support for the latest connectivity options and has a low seat height of 780mm. The EV has a wheelbase of 1,430mm and rides on alloy wheels.

Information It has a claimed top speed of 120km/h

The CSR 762 draws power from a swappable, dual 3.7 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack linked to a 3kW motor. The setup generates 13.4hp of power and a peak torque of 56Nm. The EV has a top speed of 120km/h and a range of 110km.

Safety It gets disc brakes on both the wheels

For the safety of the rider, the Svitch CSR 762 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with six riding modes: three standard modes, parking assist, sports, and reverse. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear end.

Information Svitch MotoCorp CSR 762: Pricing and availability

Svitch MotoCorp has announced its first all-electric motorcycle, the CSR 762, in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will attract a subsidy of up to Rs. 40,000. At that price point, it competes against Tork Kratos and Revolt RV400.