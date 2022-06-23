Auto

Tata Nexon EV catches fire in Mumbai; probe underway

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 23, 2022, 06:09 pm 3 min read

No injuries have been reported in the incident (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

A Tata Nexon EV in a Mumbai suburb called Vasai West went up in flames on Wednesday. The incident went viral on social media. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and no injuries have been reported. This is the first such case involving an electric car in India and Tata Motors has already started investigating the incident.

The Tata Nexon EV has been up for grabs in India for quite some time and it is the country's highest-selling electric car.

It is quite possible that the incident of it catching fire is an aberration since other owners have not reported any serious performance or safety concerns before.

Nonetheless, the accident should be taken seriously as EVs are notorious for such problems.

Tata Nexon EV catches massive fire in Vasai West (near Panchvati hotel), a Mumbai Suburb, Maharashtra. @TataMotors pic.twitter.com/KuWhUCWJbB — Kamal Joshi (@KamalJoshi108) June 22, 2022

Wednesday evening, a two-month-old Nexon EV was being driven home by its owner. At the time of the incident, there was no rainfall and the weather was also normal. Suddenly, the man saw smoke emanating from his car as the battery was on fire. He stopped and immediately exited the vehicle. The four-wheeler's lower section was engulfed in flames and emergency services doused it.

Tata Motors has put out a statement in response to the incident. "A detailed investigation is being conducted to ascertain the facts of this isolated incident. We will share a detailed response thereafter. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users."

The affected Nexon EV has been handed over to Tata Motors. The company might send it to its R&D and manufacturing hub in Pune, where its engineering team will examine it in detail. The incident might also be replicated in a controlled environment to find out the reason behind the fire and whether it may take place in other cars.

The Tata Nexon EV has a black panel instead of a grille, 16-inch alloy wheels, sleek projector headlights, and roof rails. Inside, there are five seats, a sunroof, dual airbags, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and a rear-view camera. It packs an electric motor linked to a 30.2kWh battery pack. The setup delivers (127hp/245Nm). The SUV promises a range of 312km per charge.