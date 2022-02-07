Auto

Discounts worth Rs. 60,000 on Tata cars this February

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 07, 2022, 11:09 am 2 min read

Tata Motors is offering great deals on its cars (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has announced a variety of offers on select models including the Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, and Safari models in India. Buyers can avail the benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers. Notably, the validity of these deals extends till the end of this month and may vary depending on the location and variant.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors is the second-largest carmaker in India in terms of sales. This month, it is offering a variety of offers on its popular models in an attempt to raise its revenue even more.

The highest discount of up to Rs. 60,000 is available on the Harrier and Safari SUVs. Here, we have listed the models with the most attractive benefits.

Car #1 Tata Tiago: Price begins at Rs. 5.19 lakh

Tata Tiago is available with benefits worth Rs. 30,000, including exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000. The hatchback sports a chromed grille, 15-inch alloy wheels, and swept-back halogen headlights. It has a 5-seater cabin with two airbags and a 7.0-inch infotainment console. It draws power from a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine available in two tunes: 84.48hp/113Nm and 72.4hp/95Nm.

Car #2 Tata Tigor: Price starts at Rs. 5.79 lakh

Tata Tigor is up for grabs with discounts of up to Rs. 25,000 in India. It flaunts a chrome-surrounded grille, projector headlamps, LED taillights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle has five seats, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and two airbags for safety. The car is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that is available in two tunes: 72.4hp/95Nm and 84.48hp/113Nm.

Car #3 Tata Harrier: Price begins at Rs. 14.49 lakh

Benefits of up to Rs. 60,000 are available on the Tata Harrier this February. The SUV boasts a cascading grille, projector headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a rear spoiler. Inside, there are five seats, an 8.8-inch infotainment console, and six airbags. The four-wheeler is fueled by a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 168hp and a peak torque of 350Nm.

Car #4 Tata Safari: Price starts at Rs. 14.99 lakh

Finally, the Tata Safari can be bought with discounts of up to Rs. 60,000. It has a large grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, and projector headlights. Ventilated seats, an 8.8-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags are available inside. The SUV runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 168hp and a peak torque of 350Nm.