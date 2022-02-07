Auto

Benefits worth Rs. 1.3 lakh on Renault cars this February

Feb 07, 2022

Renault is offering great deals on its cars (Photo credit: Renault)

French automaker Renault has announced a range of benefits on its KWID, Triber, Kiger, and Duster models in India. Customers can avail the benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate offers, and loyalty benefits. Notably, these deals are valid till the end of this month and may vary depending on the variant and location.

Context Why does this story matter?

At a time when automakers are announcing price-hikes, Renault is offering a variety of offers on its popular models in a bid to attract customers and boost sales.

The highest discount of up to Rs. 1.3 lakh are available on the Duster SUV. These benefits also seem to be exciting because the cars do not have a long waiting period.

Car #1 Renault KWID: Price starts at Rs. 4.24 lakh

The Renault KWID is available with benefits worth Rs. 37,000 this February. It sports a cascading grille, roof rails, sleek headlights, and 14-inch wheels. On the inside, there are five seats, two airbags, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. The hatchback draws power from a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 67hp/91Nm and another 799cc petrol motor that generates 53.26hp of power and 72Nm of torque.

Car #2 Renault Triber: Price begins at Rs. 5.69 lakh

Loyalty benefits worth Rs. 44,000 are offered on the Renault Triber in India. It boasts a chromed grille, rear spoiler, and swept-back projector headlights. The car has a three-row cabin with an 8.0-inch infotainment console and four airbags. The SUV draws power from a 1.0-liter petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 71hp and a peak torque of 96Nm.

Car #3 Renault Kiger: Price starts at Rs. 5.79 lakh

The Renault Kiger is available with discounts of up to Rs. 65,000. It sports a twin-slat chromed grille, LED headlamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, four airbags, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. The car runs on a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated engine that makes 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 98.63hp of power and 152Nm of torque.

Car #4 Renault Duster: Price begins at Rs. 9.86 lakh

Finally, the Renault Duster is up for grabs with discounts of up to Rs. 1.3 lakh. The SUV flaunts projector headlights, a chromed grille, 17-inch alloy wheels, and roof rails. Inside, there are two airbags, a 7.0-inch infotainment console, and five seats. It is available with a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine, which generates (153.86hp/254Nm, and a 1.5-liter petrol motor that makes 104.5hp/142Nm.