Kawasaki Ninja 400 to launch on June 24: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 23, 2022, 05:12 pm 2 min read

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is backed by a 44hp, 399cc parallel-twin engine (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki is all set to launch the 2022 version of its Ninja 400 motorcycle in India tomorrow i.e. June 24. The Japanese bikemaker had recently launched the updated motorcycle in the European markets with a Euro 5-compliant (equivalent to BS6) 399cc, parallel-twin engine. The two-wheeler flaunts an aggressive design language with dual-tone paintwork as well as revised graphics.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki was one of the early movers in the sub-500cc supersport segment in India with its capable Ninja range of motorcycles.

The Ninja 300 from the Japanese manufacturer was a highly sought after bike for people looking to step up into the 600cc and 1,000cc categories.

With the Ninja 400, the brand plans to up the game by offering a potent parallel-twin motor.

Design The motorcycle flaunts LED headlights and alloy wheels

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 flaunts a fully-faired body with Kawasaki Racing Team livery, a 14-liter muscular fuel tank, twin LED headlights and a clip-on handlebar. Split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and a tapered tail section with an LED taillamp are also available. The bike houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and rides on 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels with lime green-colored pinstripes.

Information It is backed by a 44hp, 399cc engine

The new Kawasaki Ninja 400 draws power from a BS6-compliant, 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 44.3hp of maximum power and 37Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

Safety The bike is equipped with dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to improve the overall braking performance. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400: Pricing and availability

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2022 Ninja 400 will be disclosed by Kawasaki at the launch event. We expect the bike to carry a price tag of around Rs. 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom).