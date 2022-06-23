Auto

2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched: Check price, features

2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS sports a 15.5-liter fuel tank (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2022 version of the Speed Triple 1200 RS in India. It is offered with a new Baja Orange paint scheme. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an aggressive design language and is loaded with electronic riding aids such as cornering ABS and wheelie control. It is powered by a 1,160cc inline-triple engine that makes 178hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Triumph Motorcycles is renowned for its successful racing stints in events such as the Isle of Man TT.

The Speed Triple series from the British bikemaker gained much popularity after it was showcased in Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible movie franchise.

The Speed Triple 1200 RS is available under the roadster category along with Trident 660 and Street Triple in the brand's portfolio for India.

Design The bike sports bug eye-shaped headlights and cast aluminium wheels

The 2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS sits on a twin-spar frame and features a 15.5-liter sculpted fuel tank, bug eye-shaped LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, a wide handlebar, an upswept exhaust, and a split-type seat. The bike packs a 5.0-inch colored TFT instrument console. It rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels wrapped in Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tires.

Information It draws power from a 178hp, 1,160cc engine

The 2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS remains mechanically unchanged. It is powered by a 1,160cc, liquid-cooled, inline-triple engine that develops a maximum power of 178hp and 125Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety The motorcycle is equipped with riding modes and cornering ABS

For the rider's safety, the new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS comes equipped with Brembo disc brakes on both ends, along with cornering ABS, wheelie control, switchable traction control, and riding modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by 43mm Ohlins NIX30 inverted forks on the front side and an Ohlins TTX36 twin-tube mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS continues to carry a price tag of Rs. 17.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The roadster is now available in three color options: Baja Orange, Sapphire Black, and Matte Silver Ice.