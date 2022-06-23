Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched at Rs. 1.23 lakh: Check features
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N160 in India at a starting price of Rs. 1.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is based on the all-new platform used for its bigger siblings, the N250 and F250. It is available in two variants: single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS. The two-wheeler is powered by a newly developed 164.82cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 15.8hp of power.
- The Bajaj Pulsar series made its debut in India in 2001 and was considered a turning point for affordable performance motorcycles on our shores.
- The homegrown automaker introduced the 250 twins to commemorate the successful run of two decades for the Pulsar range.
- With the launch of the all-new N160, the brand now plans to dominate the sub-200cc sporty commuter category as well.
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 sits on a tubular steel chassis similar to its bigger siblings. It flaunts a 14-liter muscular fuel tank, a wide handlebar, projector headlamp with LED DRLs, a split-type seat with grab rails, an under-belly exhaust, and an LED taillight. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster sourced from the Pulsar N250 and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with pinstripes.
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is powered by an all-new 164.82cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 15.8hp and a peak torque of 14.65Nm.
For the safety of the rider, the Pulsar N160 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel or dual-channel ABS for better handling. The suspension duties are handled either by 31mm telescopic forks (single-channel ABS) or 37mm telescopic forks (dual-channel ABS) at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.
In India, the Bajaj Pulsar N160 carries a starting price tag of Rs. 1.23 lakh for the single-channel ABS variant and goes up to Rs. 1.28 lakh for the dual-channel ABS model (all prices, ex-showroom).