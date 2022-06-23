Auto

Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched at Rs. 1.23 lakh: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 23, 2022, 11:37 am 2 min read

Bajaj Pulsar N160 is available in four color options (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N160 in India at a starting price of Rs. 1.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is based on the all-new platform used for its bigger siblings, the N250 and F250. It is available in two variants: single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS. The two-wheeler is powered by a newly developed 164.82cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 15.8hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Bajaj Pulsar series made its debut in India in 2001 and was considered a turning point for affordable performance motorcycles on our shores.

The homegrown automaker introduced the 250 twins to commemorate the successful run of two decades for the Pulsar range.

With the launch of the all-new N160, the brand now plans to dominate the sub-200cc sporty commuter category as well.

Design The motorcycle flaunts a projector headlamp and 17-inch alloy wheels

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 sits on a tubular steel chassis similar to its bigger siblings. It flaunts a 14-liter muscular fuel tank, a wide handlebar, projector headlamp with LED DRLs, a split-type seat with grab rails, an under-belly exhaust, and an LED taillight. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster sourced from the Pulsar N250 and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with pinstripes.

Information It is backed by a 16hp, 165cc engine

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is powered by an all-new 164.82cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 15.8hp and a peak torque of 14.65Nm.

Safety The bike is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, the Pulsar N160 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel or dual-channel ABS for better handling. The suspension duties are handled either by 31mm telescopic forks (single-channel ABS) or 37mm telescopic forks (dual-channel ABS) at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Information Bajaj Pulsar N160: Pricing and availability

In India, the Bajaj Pulsar N160 carries a starting price tag of Rs. 1.23 lakh for the single-channel ABS variant and goes up to Rs. 1.28 lakh for the dual-channel ABS model (all prices, ex-showroom).