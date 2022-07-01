Auto

Citroen C3 official bookings open in India: Check features, price

Citroen C3 official bookings open in India: Check features, price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 01, 2022, 04:55 pm 2 min read

Citroen C3 packs a 10.0-inch infotainment panel (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen is gearing up for the launch of its C3 in India on July 20. The French automaker has now officially opened the order books for the hatchback in the country. The four-wheeler is available in two variants: Live and Feel. It is powered by a 1.2-liter engine in naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol avatars. When launched, the C3 will primarily rival the Tata Punch.

Context Why does this story matter?

Citroen made its debut in India with its premium mid-sized SUV, the C5 Aircross. Now, the French automaker is all set to launch its most affordable offering, the C3 on our shores.

When launched, the hatchback is expected to disrupt the market with its quirky looks, a tech-biased cabin, and an attractive price tag, courtesy of the four-wheeler being a locally-assembled product.

Exteriors The car flaunts a dual-tone paint scheme and roof rails

The Citroen C3 flaunts a dual-tone paint scheme, a sculpted hood, a sleek grille, split-type headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, a bumper-mounted fog lamp, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by gloss-black roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch steel wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a skid plate grace the rear of the four-wheeler.

Information It is offered with two engine options

The Citroen C3 is offered with a 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated, petrol engine that develops 82hp/115Nm and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill that produces 110hp/190Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed and 6-speed manual gearbox, respectively.

Interiors The hatchback boasts a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with wireless connectivity

On the inside, the Citroen C3 has a five-seater cabin with a two-tone dashboard, a 4-speaker sound system, key-less entry, manual AC controls, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The hatchback packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Information Citroen C3: Pricing and availability

Citroen will announce the details regarding the pricing and availability of the C3 at the launch event scheduled on July 20. The order books are now officially open. We expect the hatchback to be priced around Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.