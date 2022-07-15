Auto

Hyundai TUCSON v/s Mahindra XUV700: Which one should you buy?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 15, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both SUVs feature all-LED lighting setup

Hyundai has unveiled the 2022 iteration of the TUCSON in India. The SUV flaunts the brand's 'Sensual Sportiness' design language and is the first from the South Korean automaker to feature ADAS technology. It goes against the Mahindra XUV700, an established rival in the mid-sized SUV segment with over 30,000 units sold to date. But which one is the better choice?

Context Why does this story matter?

While Hyundai is the latest to enter the Indian market with ADAS functions, its rivals such as Mahindra, Jeep, Citroen, and MG Motor have already captured a large chunk of the mid-sized SUV segment.

The TUCSON brings in a modern design language and is loaded with premium features.

However, the XUV700 offers muscular looks, a tech-biased cabin, and a five-star safety rating from G-NCAP.

Exteriors Hyundai TUCSON looks futuristic with a 'Parametric' dark chrome grille

The 2022 Hyundai TUCSON flaunts the brand's 'Sensual Sportiness' design language with a 'Parametric' dark chrome grille, bumper-mounted LED headlamps, flared wheel arches, 18-inch alloy wheels, and T-shaped connected LED taillights. The Mahindra XUV700 sports a muscular bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, skid plates, LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels, wrap-around LED taillights, and a shark-fin antenna.

Performance Mahindra XUV700 is offered with more powerful engine options

The TUCSON is powered by a 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 156hp/192Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that generates 186hp/416Nm. The mills are mated to 6-speed and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The XUV700 runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that develops 197hp/380Nm and 2.2-liter diesel motor in three states of tune: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, 182hp/450Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Interiors The XUV700 has 12-speaker Sony sound system

The TUCSON has a five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, 8-speaker Bose audio system, and six airbags. The XUV700 features a six/seven-seater cabin with ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and seven airbags. Both SUVs have 10.25-inch touchscreen console and host of ADAS functions.

Our verdict Hyundai TUCSON v/s Mahindra XUV700: Which is better?

While Mahindra XUV700 ranges between Rs. 13.18 lakh and Rs. 24.58 lakh, the pricing details of the Hyundai TUCSON will be disclosed on August 4. We expect the TUCSON to start around Rs. 22 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Hence, our vote goes in favor of the Mahindra XUV700 for its potent engines, a five-star crash safety rating, new-age features, and overall value-for-money proposition.