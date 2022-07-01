Auto

Maruti Suzuki Brezza receives 45,000 bookings in India: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 01, 2022, 10:26 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is offered with six monotone and three dual-tone color options (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki's Brezza is off to a flying start in India. The all-new compact SUV has bagged over 45,000 bookings in less than two weeks. The homegrown automaker had opened the order books for the SUV on June 20 and it was launched here on Thursday with a starting price tag of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Context Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was a trendsetter for the compact SUV segment when it first arrived in India in 2016.

It became one of the most successful models for the brand with 7.5 lakh units sold to date.

Now, the new Brezza, with a refreshed design and plenty of new-age tech features, is aiming to replicate the same success.

Exteriors The car flaunts all-LED lighting setup and 16-inch alloy wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is offered with six monotone and three dual-tone color options. It flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a sleek grille, dual-pod projector LED headlamps with integrated L-shaped DRLs, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear of the four-wheeler.

Information It is available with a 1.5-liter, mild-hybrid petrol engine

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, inline-four, K15C series petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology that is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The mill develops 102hp of power and 137Nm of peak torque.

Interiors It packs a 9.0-inch infotainment panel and a head-up display

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a spacious five-seater cabin with a redesigned dashboard, a sunroof, a head-up display, a wireless charging pad, over 40 connected car functions, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle-shifters. It packs a 9.0-inch infotainment panel with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ESC, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Pricing and availability

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available at a price tag of Rs. 7.99 lakh for the base LXI trim and goes up to Rs. 13.96 lakh for the top-of-the-line ZXI+ variant (all prices, ex-showroom). It can be booked online or via a dealership.