Hyundai receives 15,000 bookings for new VENUE in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 17, 2022, 10:56 am 2 min read

New Hyundai VENUE rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has received 15,000 bookings for the new VENUE. In addition, the company has 25,000 pending orders for the outgoing version. The company had launched the much-awaited 2022 version of the VENUE in India on Thursday. It starts at an introductory price of Rs. 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV has a waiting period of approximately three months.

Context Why does this story matter?

As declared by Hyundai during the launch event, the VENUE alone accounted for over 42% of its SUV sales in 2021.

The vehicle has been quite popular in India since its debut in 2019, with over three lakh units of the outgoing model sold to date.

With 15,000 bookings already racked up, the current-generation model might end up being yet another successful offering.

Exteriors The SUV sports H-shaped connected LED taillights and roof rails

The Hyundai VENUE features a large, squared-out grille with 'Parametric Jewel' inserts, a clamshell bonnet, projector LED headlights with DRLs, and revised bumpers with silvered skid plates. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs with puddle lamps, and 16-inch diamond-cut wheels. The rear is graced by H-shaped connected LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a wiper.

Information It is backed by three engine options

The Hyundai VENUE is available with three engine options, mated to either a 5/6-speed manual, an iMT, or a DCT gearbox. It gets a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 120hp/172Nm, a 1.2-liter petrol motor that develops 83hp/114Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine that generates 100hp/240Nm.

Interiors The car features powered driver's seat and integrated air purifier

The Hyundai VENUE has a spacious five-seater cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, paddle shifters, a two-step reclining rear seat, a front armrest with an integrated air purifier, ambient lighting, a sunroof, and over 60 connected car functions. It packs a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Hyundai VENUE: Pricing and availability

The Hyundai VENUE starts at Rs. 7.53 lakh for the base E variant (ex-showroom price). The SUV has a three month waiting period as of now. Deliveries are likely to commence in the coming days.