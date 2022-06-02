Auto

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid goes official: Check features

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid sprints from 0-100km/h in eight seconds (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has unveiled the 2023 version of its popular Corolla Cross for the US market. It is available with a 194hp hybrid powertrain. The mid-sized SUV now delivers a mileage of up to 15.7km/l using the brand's fifth-generation hybrid system. The four-wheeler is available in five trim levels and gets an all-new paint scheme known as Acidic Blast.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Corolla Cross is based on Toyota's modular TNGA-C architecture, which allows the four-wheeler to free up more cabin space than its predecessors.

With the inclusion of the brand's fifth-generation hybrid system, the 2023 model can deliver better fuel efficiency and comply with the strict emission norms around the globe.

However, it is unlikely for the Japanese automaker to bring the SUV to India.

Exteriors The car sports swept-back LED headlights and dual-tone designer wheels

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid flaunts a redesigned front fascia with a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, a large air dam, and swept-back LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out pillars, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and dual-tone designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler are available on the rear end of the SUV.

Information It is backed by a 194hp, 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain

Corolla Cross Hybrid is powered by a 2.0-liter, inline-four engine with a fifth-generation hybrid system. The setup generates 194hp of power. The powertrain is mated to a CVT gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system, wherein the rear wheels are driven by the electric motor.

Interiors The SUV features faux leather upholstery and ventilated seats

On the inside, the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid features a spacious cabin with premium SofTex faux leather upholstery, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot. To ensure passengers' safety, it gets multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a host of ADAS functions.

Information 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid will be disclosed at the time of launch. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at $23,660 (approximately Rs. 18.36 lakh) in the US.