Ferrari Purosangue SUV to debut in September: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 17, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Ferrari Purosangue will be backed by a 6.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, V12 engine (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Ferrari has confirmed the arrival of its first-ever SUV, the Purosangue. It will make its global debut in the month of September. To recall, the vehicle has been spotted testing several times near the brand's Maranello facility, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. The Italian supercar giant had previously confirmed the use of a naturally-aspirated V12 engine, adhering to stricter emission regulations worldwide.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ferrari will open a new chapter in the history of the supercar marque with the launch of its first-ever performance SUV.

Purosangue means "thoroughbred" in Italian, which likely indicates the use of a naturally-aspirated V12 engine, as seen on classics such as the Enzo, 250 GTO, and Testarossa.

It will rival the likes of Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne, and Aston Martin DBX.

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt a sloping roofline and quad exhausts

The Ferrari Purosangue will flaunt a lengthy and muscular bonnet, a sloping roofline, a raked windscreen, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, a front splitter, and a wide air dam. The SUV will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and blacked-out alloy wheels. Split-type LED taillamps, quad exhaust tips, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a diffuser will grace the rear end.

Information It will be powered by a V12 engine

The Ferrari Purosangue will likely draw power from a 6.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, V12 engine with a mild-hybrid system. The setup is expected to be mated with a DCT gearbox and produce a maximum power output of over 800hp.

Interiors The car will feature a 4-seater cabin with multiple airbags

The interiors of the Ferrari Purosangue SUV are under the wraps. However, we expect it to feature a four-seater cabin with racing-type bucket seats, premium leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It will likely house a digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Ferrari Purosangue: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Purosangue will likely be announced by Ferrari in September. However, we expect the performance-oriented SUV to carry a price tag of around Rs. 3 crore (ex-showroom) in India.