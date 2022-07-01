Auto

Mahindra Scorpio-N v/s Tata Safari: Which one should you buy?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 01, 2022, 05:25 am 3 min read

Mahindra Scorpio-N starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh

Homegrown automaker Mahindra had launched the Scorpio-N SUV in India earlier this week. As for the highlights, the car has an aggressive design, and a spacious tech-forward cabin. It is offered with a choice of two petrol and diesel engines. So, should you buy the Scorpio-N or opt for the Tata Safari, which is another great choice? Let us find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N offers a more mature design language and premium cabin as compared to its predecessor. It should rack up decent sales in our market.

On the other hand, the Tata Safari has been up for grabs in our country for sometime now. It is a decent-looking SUV with good performance and many new-age features.

Exteriors The Scorpio-N has better looks and larger dimensions

The Mahindra Scorpio-N flaunts a chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights, bumper-mounted C-shaped DRLs, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and a silvered skid plate. On the other hand, the Tata Safari sports a mesh-type grille, narrow projector headlamps, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy rims. The Scorpio-N is longer than the Safari (4,662mm v/s 4,661mm) and has a larger wheelbase (2,750mm v/s 2,741mm).

Interiors The Mahindra Scorpio-N has a more pleasant-looking cabin

Both the Mahindra Scorpio-N and Tata Safari have spacious cabins that can house up to seven passengers. They feature a sunroof, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The former gets a dual-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, and a powered driver's seat, while the latter offers USB chargers, silver highlights on the dashboard, and a center console-mounted armrest.

Features From 3D Sony sound system to 6 airbags

Mahindra Scorpio-N and Tata Safari are equipped with features such as six airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera. The former houses a 12-speaker 3D Sony sound system and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with support for Amazon Alexa and over 70 connected car functions. On the other hand, the Safari houses an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Performance Scorpio-N offers more engine options

Mahindra Scorpio-N runs on a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine that makes 200hp/380Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel motor offered in two tunes: 30hp/300Nm and 172hp/370Nm. Meanwhile, the Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel mill that churns out a maximum power of 167.6hp/350Nm. Transmission duties on both cars are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the Mahindra Scorpio-N starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 19.49 lakh. Meanwhile, the Tata Safari falls in the price bracket of Rs. 15.25-23.46 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote is in favor of the Scorpio-N as it has better looks, more engine choices, and a long list of features. It also costs much less than the Safari.