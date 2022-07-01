Mahindra Scorpio-N v/s Tata Safari: Which one should you buy?
Homegrown automaker Mahindra had launched the Scorpio-N SUV in India earlier this week. As for the highlights, the car has an aggressive design, and a spacious tech-forward cabin. It is offered with a choice of two petrol and diesel engines. So, should you buy the Scorpio-N or opt for the Tata Safari, which is another great choice? Let us find out.
- The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N offers a more mature design language and premium cabin as compared to its predecessor. It should rack up decent sales in our market.
- On the other hand, the Tata Safari has been up for grabs in our country for sometime now. It is a decent-looking SUV with good performance and many new-age features.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N flaunts a chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights, bumper-mounted C-shaped DRLs, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and a silvered skid plate. On the other hand, the Tata Safari sports a mesh-type grille, narrow projector headlamps, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy rims. The Scorpio-N is longer than the Safari (4,662mm v/s 4,661mm) and has a larger wheelbase (2,750mm v/s 2,741mm).
Both the Mahindra Scorpio-N and Tata Safari have spacious cabins that can house up to seven passengers. They feature a sunroof, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The former gets a dual-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, and a powered driver's seat, while the latter offers USB chargers, silver highlights on the dashboard, and a center console-mounted armrest.
Mahindra Scorpio-N and Tata Safari are equipped with features such as six airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera. The former houses a 12-speaker 3D Sony sound system and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with support for Amazon Alexa and over 70 connected car functions. On the other hand, the Safari houses an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Mahindra Scorpio-N runs on a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine that makes 200hp/380Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel motor offered in two tunes: 30hp/300Nm and 172hp/370Nm. Meanwhile, the Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel mill that churns out a maximum power of 167.6hp/350Nm. Transmission duties on both cars are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
In India, the Mahindra Scorpio-N starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 19.49 lakh. Meanwhile, the Tata Safari falls in the price bracket of Rs. 15.25-23.46 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote is in favor of the Scorpio-N as it has better looks, more engine choices, and a long list of features. It also costs much less than the Safari.