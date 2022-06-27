Auto

Mahindra Scorpio-N launched at Rs. 12 lakh: Check features, specifications

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 27, 2022, 07:08 pm 2 min read

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N features over 70 connected car functions (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N in India at an introductory price tag of Rs. 11.99 lakh. The bookings will start from July 30 onward. It is available in five variants: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a stylish design and an upmarket tech-loaded cabin. It is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mahindra happens to be an SUV specialist, with a portfolio consisting of the Bolero, Thar, and XUV700.

The homegrown automaker debuted the ' Scorpio' moniker in India in 2002 and has successfully completed a production run of two decades with the original icon.

With a more mature design language and a premium cabin, the all-new Scorpio-N will now appeal to a wider customer base.

Exteriors The SUV sports roof rails and 18-inch alloy wheels

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights, bumper-mounted C-shaped DRLs with integrated fog lamps, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. Vertically stacked LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information It is available with two engine options

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine that produces 200hp/380Nm. A 2.0-liter diesel motor offered in two states of tune (130hp and 172hp) is also available. The mills are linked to 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes with an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors It features a Sony sound system and powered driver's seat

The Mahindra Scorpio-N features a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, a powered driver's seat, a sunroof, over 70 connected car functions, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It houses a semi-digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with support for Amazon Alexa, and a 12-speaker 3D Sony sound system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and parking camera.

Information 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the base Z2 Petrol MT variant and goes up to Rs. 19.49 lakh for the Z8L Diesel MT trim. Bookings will start from July 30 onward via dealerships as well as the official website.