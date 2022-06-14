Auto

Jeep commences deliveries of 7-seater Meridian SUV in India

Jeep commences deliveries of 7-seater Meridian SUV in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 14, 2022, 04:57 pm 2 min read

Jeep Meridian comes equipped with a large panoramic sunroof (Photo credit: Jeep)

Jeep has started the deliveries of the Meridian SUV to its customers across India. To recall, the vehicle had made its debut on our shores in May. The US carmaker offers the capable off-roader in two trim levels: Limited and Limited (O), both with a high level of localization. The four-wheeler is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine that develops 168hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jeep made its presence felt in the Indian market with the launch of the Compass back in 2017.

The SUV single-handedly brought the brand into the spotlight for people looking for a capable off-road vehicle with good on-road dynamics.

With the launch of the larger Meridian, the company now aims to recreate the success achieved by the smaller sibling.

Exteriors The car sports LED headlights and 18-inch wheels

The Jeep Meridian features a lengthy muscular hood, a signature grille with chrome surrounds, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMS, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a silvered skid plate grace the rear end.

Information It is backed by a 168hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Jeep Meridian draws power from a 2.0-liter diesel engine that is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates a maximum power of 168hp and a peak torque of 350Nm.

Interiors The SUV features 6 airbags and a panoramic sunroof

On the inside, the Jeep Meridian features a seven-seater cabin with dual-tone leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and AC vents in all three seating rows. It packs a digital instrument cluster, a nine-speaker Alpine audio system, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Jeep Meridian: Pricing and availability

In India, the Jeep Meridian starts at Rs. 29.9 lakh for the base Limited MT FWD variant and goes up to Rs. 36.95 lakh for top-of-the-line Limited (O) 9AT 4x4 trim (all prices, ex-showroom).