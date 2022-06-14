SsangYong Torres, with Jeep-inspired grille and ADAS functions, breaks cover
SsangYong has revealed the all-new Torres for the South Korean market. The SUV offers rugged looks and carries a starting price tag of KRW 26,900,000 (approximately Rs. 16.27 lakh). The four-wheeler sits between the Korando and Rexton in the automaker's line-up and is offered with seven airbags and several ADAS functions. There are rumors of an all-electric version for 2023 as well.
- The South Korean automaker had a partnership with Mahindra, which spawned the capable Alturas G4.
- SsangYong is not in the best financial shape currently and is trying to revive its fortunes by introducing new products for the Asian and European markets.
- The Torres SUV is expected to bring new customers to the ailing brand, with its fresh design and tech-forward cabin.
The SsangYong Torres flaunts a Jeep-inspired grille with vertical slats, a sculpted hood with a functional air scoop, a wide air dam, a silvered skid plate, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The rear of the SUV is graced by wraparound LED taillamps.
The specifications of SsangYong Torres's powertrain are currently unavailable. However, the automaker will likely use a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill sourced from the Korando, which develops 168hp/280Nm. It will be mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox with an optional all-wheel-drive system.
SsangYong Torres has a spacious cabin with leather finish on the dashboard and door panels, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, an 8.0-inch touch panel for climate control, and a leather-wrapped, multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by seven airbags and ADAS functions.
In South Korea, the SsangYong Torres is available at a starting price tag of KRW 26,900,000 (approximately Rs. 16.27 lakh) for the base model and goes up to KRW 30,400,000 (around Rs. 18.42 lakh) for the range-topping variant.