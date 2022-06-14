Auto

SsangYong Torres, with Jeep-inspired grille and ADAS functions, breaks cover

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 14, 2022, 03:48 pm 2 min read

SsangYong Torres flaunts sleek LED headlights (Photo credit: SsangYong)

SsangYong has revealed the all-new Torres for the South Korean market. The SUV offers rugged looks and carries a starting price tag of KRW 26,900,000 (approximately Rs. 16.27 lakh). The four-wheeler sits between the Korando and Rexton in the automaker's line-up and is offered with seven airbags and several ADAS functions. There are rumors of an all-electric version for 2023 as well.

Context Why does this story matter?

The South Korean automaker had a partnership with Mahindra, which spawned the capable Alturas G4.

SsangYong is not in the best financial shape currently and is trying to revive its fortunes by introducing new products for the Asian and European markets.

The Torres SUV is expected to bring new customers to the ailing brand, with its fresh design and tech-forward cabin.

Exteriors The SUV rides on 20-inch wheels

The SsangYong Torres flaunts a Jeep-inspired grille with vertical slats, a sculpted hood with a functional air scoop, a wide air dam, a silvered skid plate, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The rear of the SUV is graced by wraparound LED taillamps.

Information It will run on a 168hp, 1.5-liter engine

The specifications of SsangYong Torres's powertrain are currently unavailable. However, the automaker will likely use a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill sourced from the Korando, which develops 168hp/280Nm. It will be mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox with an optional all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The car features ventilated front seats and 7 airbags

SsangYong Torres has a spacious cabin with leather finish on the dashboard and door panels, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, an 8.0-inch touch panel for climate control, and a leather-wrapped, multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by seven airbags and ADAS functions.

Information SsangYong Torres: Pricing and availability

In South Korea, the SsangYong Torres is available at a starting price tag of KRW 26,900,000 (approximately Rs. 16.27 lakh) for the base model and goes up to KRW 30,400,000 (around Rs. 18.42 lakh) for the range-topping variant.