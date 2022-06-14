Auto

Indian Chieftain Elite, with 1,890cc engine, announced: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 14, 2022, 02:46 pm 2 min read

Indian Chieftain Elite is limited to 150 units globally (Photo credit: Indian Motorcycle)

Indian Motorcycle has revealed its Chieftain Elite model for the global markets. Its production is limited to just 150 units. As for the highlights, the bike has a regal look and offers a long list of tech-based features, including a 400W PowerBand audio system and LED saddlebag lights. It is fueled by a 1,890cc Thunderstroke 116 engine with a torque output of 171Nm.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Indian Chieftain Elite has an intimidating appearance and offers a slew of features in order to ensure a smooth and comfortable ride.

Only 150 units of the Chieftain Elite are up for grabs, out of which 20 have been reserved for buyers in the Old Continent.

When the vehicle arrives in our market, the competition in the luxury two-wheeler segment will increase.

Design The motorcycle has a tinted windshield and twin exhausts

Indian Chieftain Elite has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, stepped-up saddle, dual exhausts, aluminium floorboards, a tinted windscreen, and backlit switch gear. The motorcycle packs an adaptive LED headlight, remote-locking saddlebags with LED lighting, a charging port, and a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with Apple CarPlay support. It flaunts a Heavy Metal Smoke shade with polished bronze accents and can store 20.8-liter of fuel.

Information It is backed by a 1,890cc, air-cooled engine

Indian Chieftain Elite draws power from a 1,890cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum torque of 171Nm at 2,900rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. However, the power figure has not been disclosed.

Safety It gets 46mm telescopic front forks

The Indian Chieftain Elite is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, cruise control, and tire pressure monitoring. It also gets three riding modes: Tour, Standard, and Sport. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 46mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Indian Chieftain Elite: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Indian Chieftain Elite tourer carries a price tag of $32,999 (around Rs. 25.7 lakh). Certain units of the vehicle might make their way to the Indian market.