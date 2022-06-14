Auto

2022 QJMotor 600RR, with eye-catching looks, revealed: Check features, price

2022 QJMotor 600RR, with eye-catching looks, revealed: Check features, price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 14, 2022, 12:11 pm 2 min read

2022 QJMotor 600RR gets a traction control system (Photo credit: QJMotor)

Chinese automaker QJMotor has revealed the 2022 version of the 600RR motorbike in its home country. Its debut on our shores seems unclear. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a refreshed design and offers several electronic riding aids, including a traction control system. It is backed by a 600cc, four-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 87.2hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 version of the QJMotor 600RR promises better looks and improved performance in comparison to the outgoing model. The visual upgrades are inspired by other supersport bikes.

The 600RR will spawn a Benelli model in the global markets called Tornado 650R. If it debuts in India, it will surely attract a lot of customers if priced competitively.

Design The motorbike has winglets and full-LED illumination

The 2022 QJMotor 600RR has a raised windscreen, a muscular fuel tank, fairings with carbon fiber-effect winglets, split-style seats, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup, a Type-C charging port, a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It can store 18-liter of fuel, tips the scales at 213kg, and has a seat height of 800mm.

Information It runs on an 87hp, 600cc engine

The new QJMotor 600RR draws power from a powerful 600cc, four-cylinder engine. The mill puts out a maximum power of 87.2hp at 11,500rpm and a peak torque of 56Nm at 10,500rpm.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 QJMotor 600RR is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and riding modes for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by inverted KYB forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 QJMotor 600RR: Pricing and availability

In China, the 2022 QJMotor 600RR is priced at an equivalent of around Rs. 5.7 lakh. However, no details related to the vehicle's availability in India or other markets have been disclosed.