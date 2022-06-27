Auto

Top 5 safest cars in India as per Global NCAP

Top 5 safest cars in India as per Global NCAP

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 27, 2022, 06:16 pm 3 min read

Frontal collision test is conducted at a speed of 64km/h

The world's premier vehicular safety testing agency Global NCAP started inspecting made-in-India cars in 2014 and created a campaign known as 'Safer Cars For India.' Over the course of eight years, the organization has successfully conducted 54 safety assessments of a wide variety of hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs, and SUVs. Here is our pick of the top four-wheelers from different categories. Check them out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since the Global New Car Assessment Program (Global NCAP) started testing made-in-India vehicles, the quality and safety standards of almost every car sold here have increased by quite a margin.

The first car to be awarded a five-star safety rating arrived in 2018 in the form of the Tata Nexon.

Mahindra XUV700 has bagged the coveted 'Safer Choice' award this year.

Car #1 Mahindra XUV700: Prices starts at Rs. 13.18 lakh

The Mahindra XUV700 has bagged a safety rating of five stars from Global NCAP. The SUV sports a muscular bonnet, LED headlights, flush-fitted door handles, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it has seven seats, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, seven airbags, and ADAS. It is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (197hp/380Nm) and 2.2-liter diesel mill offered in three tunes: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm.

Car #2 Tata Punch: Price begins at Rs. 5.38 lakh

Tata Punch has been awarded a five-star safety rating. The hatchback has a sleek black grille, projector headlights, LED taillamps, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. On the inside, it features auto climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, two airbags, ABS, and EBD. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine that generates 86hp/113Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual/AMT gearbox.

Car #3 Fourth-generation Honda City: Price starts at Rs. 9.5 lakh

The fourth-generation Honda City has received a four-star rating. The sedan has a sloping roofline, sweptback headlamps, alloy wheels, wrap-around taillamps, and a shark-fin antenna. Inside, there are five seats, key-less entry, cruise control, multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a tire pressure monitoring system. It is fueled by a 1.5-liter petrol engine (117.6hp/145Nm) and is linked to a manual or a CVT gearbox.

Car #4 Toyota Urban Cruiser: Price begins at Rs. 9.03 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser recently bagged a four-star safety rating. The mid-sized SUV flaunts a muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights, dual-tone alloy wheels, and silvered skid plates. The five-seater cabin features fabric upholstery, parking sensors, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, multiple airbags, and ABS. It runs on a 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine that generates 103.26hp of power and 138Nm of peak torque.

Car #5 Renault Triber: Price starts at Rs. 5.88 lakh

The Renault Triber boasts a four-star safety rating from Global NCAP. The MPV features a three-slat chrome grille, projector headlights, 14-inch wheels, and dual-tone paintwork. On the inside, the car gets seven seats, a dual-tone dashboard, a multifunctional steering wheel, four airbags, and EBD. It is powered by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine that generates 71hp/96Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual/AMT gearbox.