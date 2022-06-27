Auto

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12 revealed with a 659hp engine

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12 revealed with a 659hp engine

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 27, 2022, 11:26 am 2 min read

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12 is backed by a 659hp, 6.0-liter engine (Photo credit: Bentley)

Bentley has unveiled the range-topping version of its Continental GT car. It is called Mulliner W12 and is scheduled to make a public appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The vehicle is said to be the fastest, most dynamic, and luxurious model to date in the Continental line-up. It is equipped with the Mulliner Driving Specification package as standard.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Continental range of vehicles is famous for the Earth-shattering performance of its potent V8 and W12 engines. It also features an uber-luxurious cabin with bespoke elements such as a Breitling clock on the dashboard.

The Mulliner W12 is the range-topping variant in the line-up, which combines supercar-like dynamics with traditional Bentley ride quality for the ultimate Grand Touring (GT) experience.

Exteriors The car flaunts 'double-diamond' grille and 22-inch wheels

The Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12 flaunts a 'double-diamond' grille, circular LED headlights, a lengthy sculpted bonnet, wide air dams, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, it is flanked by large doors with frameless windows, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and Mulliner-specific 22-inch alloy wheels with self-leveling center caps. Wrap-around taillights, quad exhaust tips, and a spoiler grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information It draws power from a 659hp, 6.0-liter engine

The Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12 is powered by a 6.0-liter, twin-turbo, W12 engine linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system. The motor generates a maximum power of 659hp and a peak torque of 900Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The car gets a Breitling clock and 2 seats

On the inside, the Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12 features a two-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery that has Mulliner embroidery and a 'diamond-in-diamond' quilted pattern. It gets wood trim options for the dashboard and door panels, and a bespoke Breitling dashboard clock. The car also houses a touchscreen infotainment panel, a Bentley Signature Audio system, multiple airbags, and a rear-view camera.

Information Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12 is expected to carry a price tag of over $300,000 (around Rs. 2.3 crore). It will be offered in both coupe and convertible guises and shall go on sale later this year.