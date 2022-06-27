Auto

Hyundai VENUE v/s Kia Sonet: Which one is better?

Hyundai VENUE v/s Kia Sonet: Which one is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 27, 2022, 03:10 am 3 min read

The Kia Sonet has surpassed the 1.5 lakh unit sales milestone

Hyundai recently unveiled the facelifted version of its VENUE compact SUV in the Indian market. Meanwhile, Kia Sonet has crossed the 1.5 lakh unit sales milestone on our shores and is due for a makeover soon. Both the South Korean cousins have had a warm reception in our country from the critics and customers alike. But which one is better?

Context Why does this story matter?

The compact SUV segment has been one of the most rapidly growing categories of vehicles in India.

Hyundai VENUE has been quite successful on our shores with over three lakh units sold since its debut in 2019.

For its sister brand Kia Motors, the VENUE rivals the Sonet which offers good looks and a long list of features.

Exteriors Hyundai VENUE looks more stylish

The new Hyundai VENUE flaunts a large 'Parametric Jewel' grille, projector LED headlights, roof rails, 16-inch diamond-cut wheels, and new H-shaped connected LED taillights. The Kia Sonet sports a tiger-nose grille, LED headlights, flared wheel arches, 16-inch designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. However, the Sonet is wider (1,790mm v/s 1,770mm) and taller (1,642mm v/s 1,617mm) than the VENUE.

Performance Both the SUVs are offered with multiple powertrain options

The Hyundai VENUE is powered by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 120hp/172Nm, a 1.2-liter petrol mill that develops 83hp/114Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that churns out 100hp/240Nm. The Kia Sonet draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 81hp/115Nm, a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit that produces 117hp/172Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel mill in two states of tune: 99hp/240Nm and 113hp/250Nm.

Interiors Kia Sonet features a 7-speaker Bose sound system

Hyundai VENUE has a spacious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, powered driver's seat, two-step reclining rear seat, automatic climate control, an integrated air purifier, over 60 connected car functions, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system. Kia Sonet features a five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, a sunroof, a seven-speaker Bose sound system, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. Both the SUVs are available with multiple airbags.

Verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2022 Hyundai VENUE is priced between Rs. 7.53-12.72 lakh, while Kia Sonet starts at Rs. 7.15 lakh and goes up to Rs. 13.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the new VENUE as it looks sportier and offers a well-designed cabin with a few segment-first features, which raise the comfort and appeal of the compact SUV.

Poll What do you think is a good alternative to the VENUE and Sonet?