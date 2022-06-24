Auto

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India launch: Check all confirmed features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 24, 2022, 05:02 pm 2 min read

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be backed by a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol engine (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is set to debut its new Brezza SUV in India on June 30. The vehicle will be offered in four trims (LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+) and nine color options. The order books for the upcoming SUV are already open. It will get over 40 connected car functions via the Suzuki Connect app, among other new changes and features. Here's our roundup.

Ever since its debut in 2016, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has became a popular offering from the brand, with its rugged design language and robust engine options.

It is also one of the vehicles from the homegrown automaker to achieve a sales milestone of over seven lakh units.

The new Brezza will rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai VENUE, and Tata Nexon.

Exteriors The car will sport a revised grille and bumper design

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will flaunt a muscular clamshell bonnet, a revised grille and bumper design, all-new LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, and a skid plate. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Redesigned taillights and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear of the SUV.

Information It will be backed by a 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be offered with a 1.5-liter K15C series petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. The mill will likely be mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It should generate 102hp/137Nm.

Interiors The SUV will get heads-up display and 9.0-inch infotainment panel

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza will feature a spacious cabin with over 40 connected car functions, Alexa support, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch infotainment system with support for latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and a rear-view camera.

Information 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Pricing and availability

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be announced during the launch event on June 30. We expect the SUV to be priced higher than the current model, which starts at Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom).