Auto

Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP teased in India: Check expected price

Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP teased in India: Check expected price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 24, 2022, 11:24 am 2 min read

Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP rides on carbon fiber wheels (Photo credit: Ducati)

Ducati has officially teased the Streetfighter V4 SP in India. We expect the launch to happen in the coming days. The motorcycle will likely arrive as a limited-run model and feature an aggressive design language with a bespoke 'Winter Test' livery. The two-wheeler is backed by a 208hp, 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine from the standard model with minor mechanical tweaks.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ducati is currently one of the top motorcycle brands around the world, with products in categories such as scrambler, streetfighter, supersport, and ADV.

The Streetfighter V4 from the Italian two-wheeler marque is essentially a stripped-down version of its Panigale V4 superbike.

The brand had unveiled the bike with the SP (Sport Production) treatment globally and is now planning to bring it to India.

Design The bike flaunts brushed aluminium fuel tank and all-LED lighting

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP flaunts a 16-liter brushed aluminium fuel tank, rider-only seat, twin LED headlamps with DRLs, a wide handlebar, an under-belly exhaust, carbon fiber winglets, and a sleek LED taillight. The motorcycle houses a 5.0-inch colored TFT instrument cluster and rides on lightweight BST carbon fiber wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa tires. The two-wheeler tips the scales at 196kg.

Information It draws power from a 208hp, V4 engine

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP is powered by a 1,103cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. It also features the brand's STM-EVO SBK dry clutch that provides more effective gearshifts. The mill develops 208hp/123Nm.

Safety The motorcycle is equipped with cornering ABS and traction control

For rider's safety, Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP is equipped with Brembo Stylema R disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, and riding modes. Suspension duties are taken care of by 43mm Ohlins NIX30 forks at the front and an Ohlins TTX36 mono-shock unit attached to a single-sided swingarm at the rear of the motorcycle.

Information Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP in India will be announced soon. We expect it to carry some premium over the S model, which starts at Rs. 24.2 lakh (ex-showroom).