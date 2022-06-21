Auto

Maruti Suzuki Brezza's official bookings open; launch in India soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 21, 2022

Maruti Suzuki Brezza can be reserved by paying Rs. 11,000 (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki will launch its 2022 Brezza compact SUV in India next month. Now, the brand has started accepting bookings for the car against the payment of a token amount of Rs. 11,000. It can be reserved online or via dealerships. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler will have a revised design, a tech-forward cabin, and shall run on a 1.5-liter petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was introduced in India in 2016 and has sold over seven lakh units here to date. It popularized sub-compact SUVs on our shores.

The new-generation model should offer better looks, more features, and improved performance compared to its predecessor.

It will rival the likes of Hyundai VENUE, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, and Mahindra XUV300.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza will flaunt a muscular bonnet with a clamshell design, a sleek grille, a silvered skid plate, and redesigned LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a redesigned tailgate, and split-type taillights will be available on the rear end of the car.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, K15B series petrol engine. The mill makes 102hp/137Nm and will be mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza will have a spacious cabin with a sunroof, ventilated front seats, a head-up display, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a wireless charger and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

Maruti Suzuki will disclose the availability and pricing details of the Brezza in India at the time of its launch. However, it should cost more than the current model which begins at Rs. 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom).