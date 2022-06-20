Auto

Ola Electric teases new sedan; production to begin in 2023

Jun 20, 2022

Ola Electric is working on a new D-segment executive sedan. Its production should commence by the end of 2023. In the latest development, the brand has revealed concept images of the upcoming car, revealing important design details. The pictures indicate that it will have a sloping roofline, double barrel headlamps, and a sculpted hood, among other highlights.

Context Why does this story matter?

The upcoming sedan will be Ola Electric's second personal mobility product. It is expected to offer stylish looks, a long list of tech-based features, and a decent range.

The four-wheeler is tipped to be built on a localized platform and should get a variant meant for the fleet market. Once it goes official, it should attract a lot of buyers.

Exteriors The four-wheeler will flaunt a muscular hood and full-width taillamp

The upcoming Ola Electric sedan will sport a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, double barrel headlights with an LED strip running between them, and illuminated 'OLA' lettering. On the sides, it should be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. A raked windscreen and a full-width LED taillamp will be available on the rear end of the car.

Information It will house a 70-80kWh battery pack

Ola's upcoming sedan will be backed by an electric powertrain, featuring a battery pack with a capacity of 70-80kWh. However, the power figures and range details of the car are currently not available.

Interiors The vehicle might get a head-up display and multiple airbags

The new Ola Electric car is expected to have a spacious cabin, featuring auto climate control, rear AC vents, key-less entry, a head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system. The safety of the passengers might be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and EBD.

Information How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of Ola Electric's sedan will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, we expect the car to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom). More details are likely to be revealed on August 15.