Auto

2022 Yamaha NMax 155 goes official with more features

2022 Yamaha NMax 155 goes official with more features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 20, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

2022 Yamaha NMax 155 offers traction control (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has introduced the 2022 version of the NMax 155 maxi-style scooter in the Chinese market. The vehicle now gets gas-charged dual rear shock absorbers as well as a Traction Control System (TCS). It is backed by the same 155cc, liquid-cooled engine that fuels the Aerox 155 and R15. It puts out a maximum power of 15.14hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 Yamaha NMax 155 offers good looks, several electronic riding aids, and decent performance. It should attract a lot of buyers in the Chinese market.

It is unclear whether the two-wheeler will arrive in India. Provided it does, it will take on rivals such as the Suzuki Burgman Street, Keeway Vieste 300, and the Aprilia SXR 160.

Design The scooter has a USB port and windscreen

The 2022 Yamaha NMax 155 has a headlight-mounted front apron, DRLs mounted on the fairings, a raised windscreen, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a side-mounted exhaust. The maxi-scooter packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, a USB charging socket, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It is offered in seven color options.

Information It runs on a 15hp, 155cc engine

The new Yamaha NMax 155 maxi-scooter draws power from a 155cc, liquid-cooled engine sourced from the Aerox 155. The mill generates a maximum power of 15.14hp and a peak torque of 13.7Nm.

Safety It gets dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Yamaha NMax 155 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control to avoid skidding while braking. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and gas-charged twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information 2022 Yamaha NMax 155: Pricing and availability

In China, the 2022 Yamaha NMax 155 maxi-style scooter sports a price figure of CNY 27,800 (around Rs. 3.23 lakh). However, the company is yet to announce whether the vehicle will be introduced on our shores.

Poll Which new maxi-scooter by Yamaha caught your eye?