Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 becomes costlier: Check new prices

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 19, 2022, 11:54 am 2 min read

Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 starts at Rs. 1.62 lakh (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has raised the prices of its MT-15 Version 2.0 motorcycle in India. After the latest price revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 2,000 and starts at Rs. 1.62 lakh. As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty design, offers an all-LED lighting setup, and is backed by a 155cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 18.14hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

To offset rising input costs, all automakers in India are raising the prices of their models and Yamaha is no exception.

The MT-15 Version 2.0 is a very popular bike on our shores and the recent cost hike brings no changes to its design, features, or mechanicals.

This might prompt potential buyers to search for alternatives or wait for discounts.

Design The bike has alloy rims and golden-colored front forks

The Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, a side-mounted exhaust, golden-colored front forks, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on designer alloy wheels. It can store 10 liters of fuel and is up for grabs in three shades namely, Black, Ice Fluo, and Cyan.

Information It runs on an 18hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 18.14hp and a peak torque of 14.1Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 37mm telescopic forks on the front side and a linked-type monocross unit on the rear end.

Information Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0: Pricing

In India, the Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 starts at Rs. 1.62 lakh for the Black color option and goes up to Rs. 1.63 lakh for the Cyan and Ice Fluo shades (all prices, ex-showroom).