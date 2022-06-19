Auto

Suzuki Alto Lapin LC breaks cover with retro-inspired looks

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 19, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Suzuki Alto Lapin LC flaunts circular projector headlights (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Suzuki has revealed the Alto Lapin LC as a Kei-class car for the Japanese market. It flaunts a retro look inspired by the Fronte 360 from the late 1960s. The hatchback is available in a two-tone paint scheme with five color options: light green, pastel pink, beige, brown, and blue. Lapin is the French word for rabbit, which signifies the four-wheeler's sprightly nature.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Kei-class cars, commonly known as city cars or microcars, are a popular category in the Japanese market. They provide ease of navigation through the narrow, crowded streets of the country.

The regulations were created in 1949, which provide benefits to owners in terms of tax and insurance.

The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC is a facelifted iteration of third-generation Alto Lapin (codenamed: HE33S).

Exteriors The hatchback sports circular headlights and steel wheels

Suzuki Alto Lapin LC has a retro-inspired look with a flat clamshell bonnet, a tiny grille with rounded edges, circular projectors headlights, a wide air dam, and an upright windscreen. On the sides, the car is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, black B-pillars, and white-colored steel wheels. The rear of the hatchback is graced by round taillamp units, a roof-mounted antenna, and a window wiper.

Information It is backed by a 63hp, 660cc engine

The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC draws power from a 660cc, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 63hp. The mill is mated to a CVT gearbox and comes with an option for a front-wheel-drive or an all-wheel-drive layout.

Interiors The car features 2 airbags and heated seats

Suzuki Alto Lapin LC features a four-seater cabin with a mix of brown plaid fabric and chocolate-colored faux leather upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard with either a wood-effect or Dark Gray Pearl finish, heated front seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It also packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, an optional 7-inch infotainment screen, and dual airbags for safety.

Information Suzuki Alto Lapin LC: Pricing and availability

The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC is a Kei-class car exclusively available for the Japanese market. The hatchback starts at JPY 14,09,100 (approximately Rs. 8.14 lakh) and goes up to JPY 16,46,700 (around Rs. 9.5 lakh) for the range-topping variant.