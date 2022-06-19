Auto

Peugeot Django 125 gets special edition limited to 50 units

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 19, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Peugeot Django 125 Eversion ABS Plus rides on 12-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Peugeot)

Peugeot has launched a special edition of the Django 125 in the European market. It is called Django 125 Eversion ABS Plus and its production is limited to just 50 units. As for the highlights, the scooter sports a retro-inspired look with two new dual-tone paint schemes: Dragon Red and Deep Ocean Blue. The two-wheeler is backed by a 125cc single-cylinder engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Peugeot is a French automaker that has a presence in both the two-wheeler and four-wheeler segments across the globe.

It has a rich history of competing in racing events such as cross-country rallies and Moto3. The brand also participated in the inaugural 1907 Isle of Man TT.

The Django 125 Eversion ABS Plus rivals the Vespa scooters in the European market.

Design Scooter flaunts dual-tone paintwork, transparent windscreen

Peugeot Django 125 Eversion ABS Plus flaunts a transparent windscreen, a grab rail with an integrated backrest, a round headlamp with chrome surround, a split-type seat, and a flat footboard. There is also a side-mounted exhaust. The scooter sports dual-tone paintwork and rides on white-colored 12-inch alloy wheels. Circular chromed mirrors and swooping body panels lend the two-wheeler a neo-retro appeal.

Information It is backed by an 11hp, 125cc engine

Peugeot Django 125 Eversion ABS Plus is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is mated to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 10.6hp and a peak torque of 9.3Nm.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

For the safety of the rider, the Peugeot Django 125 Eversion is equipped with a 200mm disc brake on the front and a 190mm disc on the rear wheel, along with ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the scooter are handled by telescopic forks at the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information Peugeot Django 125 Eversion ABS Plus: Pricing and availability

The Peugeot Django 125 Eversion ABS Plus sports a price figure of €3,249 (approximately Rs. 2.66 lakh) in the European market. The scooter is limited to just 50 units and is unlikely to arrive in India.