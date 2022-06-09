Auto

BMW G 310 RR to break cover on July 15

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 09, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

BMW G 310 RR will share most of the components with TVS Apache RR310. Representative image. (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

BMW Motorrad will unveil its G 310 RR supersport bike on July 15. The motorcycle will likely share major components with the TVS Apache RR310 it is based on. The bike will compete in the sub-400cc segment in India and shall rival the likes of KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300. The two-wheeler will likely get updated graphics and engine casing.

Context Why does this story matter?

BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company have joined hands to create a common platform for sub-500cc motorcycles, specifically catering to Indian road conditions.

The first products to spawn from the tie-up were the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS which have done well in the market.

The Bavarian automaker now plans to replicate the success with the G 310 RR.

Design The motorcycle will sport split-style seats and alloy wheels

The BMW G 310 RR will sit on a trellis frame similar to Apache RR310. It will feature a muscular fuel tank, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and a dual projector LED headlight. The bike will house a vertically stacked Bluetooth-enabled color TFT instrument console with support for smartphone connectivity. It will ride on 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information It will be backed by a 34hp, 312cc engine

The BMW G 310 RR will be powered by a BS6-compliant 312.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 33.5hp of maximum power and 27.3Nm of peak torque. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It will feature dual-channel ABS

The BMW G 310 RR will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and four riding modes for better handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the bike will be handled by fully adjustable inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information BMW G 310 RR: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the G 310 RR will be revealed by BMW Motorrad in India on July 15. We expect the motorcycle to carry a premium over the TVS Apache RR310, which starts at Rs. 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom).