CUPRA Terramar SUV previewed: Check features and specifications

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 09, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

CUPRA Terramar will be the company's final car to run on IC engine (Photo credit: CUPRA)

Spanish automaker CUPRA will unveil its Terramar SUV in 2024. Its debut on our shores seems unclear. In the latest development, the brand has previewed the upcoming vehicle. It will have a lengthy hood, swept-back headlights, roof rails, and wrap-around taillamps, among other highlights. It will be offered with a choice of internal combustion engines and a plug-in-hybrid powertrain.

Context Why does this story matter?

CUPRA Terramar will sit on an updated version of the MQB platform and shall be the brand's final car to be backed by a combustion engine.

The Terramar has been named after a Spanish coastal town near Barcelona and will be positioned above the Formentor and Ateca in the brand's line-up.

Notably, CUPRA wants to hit an annual sales target of five lakh vehicles.

Exteriors The car will have a length of 4,500mm

The 2024 CUPRA Terramar will sport a sculpted bonnet, swept-back headlamps with a tri-DRL pattern, and a large air dam. It will be flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, ORVMs, a charging port on the front fender, and designer rims. Wrap-around taillights and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear end. As for the dimensions, it will have a length of 4,500mm.

Information It will have an all-electric range of 100km

The CUPRA Terramar SUV will be backed by a plug-in-hybrid powertrain and shall deliver a pure electric range of up to 100km. It will also be offered with petrol engine options but the details are still under the wraps.

Interiors The SUV might get 5 seats and a rear-view camera

The CUPRA Terramar is expected to have a spacious cabin with five seats, auto climate control, key-less entry, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, ABS, and EBD might ensure the safety of the passengers. It should also pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information CUPRA Terramar: Availability

The CUPRA Terramar will be built alongside the next-generation Audi Q3 at Volkswagen Group's factory in Gyor, Hungary. The Terramar SUV will be up for grabs in the global markets from 2024 onward.